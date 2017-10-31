Report: Browns May Trade Josh Gordon With Potential Reinstatement Looming

Josh Gordon could be reinstated shortly, so the Browns are looking into trading him. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2017

With Josh Gordon set to meet Wednesday with the NFL about potential reinstatement, the Browns are exploring the possibility of trading his rights, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning any team interested in trading for Gordon would not know his fate at the time of a deal. Gordon, 26, is under contract for the rest of this season and will be a restricted free agent after the season. 

Gordon hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2014, due to a string of drug suspensions. He was reinstated before the 2016 season but entered an in-patient rehab program before he was able to return to the field. 

Gordon was a Pro Bowler and led the league in receiving yards in 2013, despite playing just 14 games. 

