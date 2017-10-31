NFL Trade Rumors: Jay Ajayi Traded to Eagles

Here are the latest news and rumors concerning Tuesday's trade deadline in the NFL. 

By Scooby Axson
October 31, 2017

The NFL's trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. giving him teams a chance to wheel and deal to make a splash move for the second half of the season.

The fireworks started on Monday night when the New England Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2nd-round pick in next year's draft.

The Seattle Seahawks also traded for Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown to bolster their offensive line.

A source told ESPN.com's Adam Schefter that this could be the "most active trade deadline ever.”

Here is the latest on the trades and rumors around the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth–round pick. (Multiple media reports)

The Eagles don't plan on moving their leading rusher LeGarrette Blount after the Ajayi trade. (Jason La Confora, CBS Sports)

• The Indianapolis Colts have had trade talks about cornerback Vontae Davis and wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• The Dolphins may trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry for the right compensation. (Armando Salguero, Miami Herald)

