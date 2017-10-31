NFL Trade Rumors: Jay Ajayi Traded to Eagles

The NFL's trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. giving him teams a chance to wheel and deal to make a splash move for the second half of the season.

The fireworks started on Monday night when the New England Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2nd-round pick in next year's draft.

The Seattle Seahawks also traded for Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown to bolster their offensive line.

A source told ESPN.com's Adam Schefter that this could be the "most active trade deadline ever.”

Here is the latest on the trades and rumors around the NFL.

• The Miami Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth–round pick. (Multiple media reports)

• The Eagles don't plan on moving their leading rusher LeGarrette Blount after the Ajayi trade. (Jason La Confora, CBS Sports)

• The Indianapolis Colts have had trade talks about cornerback Vontae Davis and wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• The Dolphins may trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry for the right compensation. (Armando Salguero, Miami Herald)