Browns receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated from his indefinite suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy, the league announced Wednesday. The reinstatement is contingent upon “compliance with clinical and other requirements.”

Per the terms of his reinstatement, Gordon is immediately eligible to participate in meetings and conditioning but has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. He will be allowed to practice beginning Nov. 20 and will be allowed to return to active status on Nov. 27 at the earliest. The Browns are allowed to keep him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list until Dec. 4, at which point he must be activated.

Gordon, 26, has not played in a regular-season NFL game since 2014.

“We’ve been informed of the league's decision to reinstate Josh,” Browns personnel head Sashi Brown said in to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “The personal well-being of all our players is of the utmost importance to us. We respect and commend Josh for taking the steps necessary to have the opportunity to return to the league. Josh will be in our building in the coming days and we look forward to having him back and sitting with him to discuss his future on our team.”

With his potential reinstatement on the horizon, the Browns were rumored to be exploring a trade before Tuesday’s deadline but no deal got done.

Gordon has been suspended repeatedly for violating the NFL’s policies regarding recreational drug use. He appeared close to a return in 2016, participating in training camp and playing in preseason games but checked into a rehab facility shortly before his four-game suspension was set to expire.

When he was on the field, Gordon was one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL. He led the league with 1,646 yards on 87 catches in 2013, despite playing just 14 games.