49ers GM John Lynch: WR Pierre Garcon To Be Placed On Injured Reserve

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said wide receiver Pierre Garcon will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury last weekend.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 02, 2017

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said wide receiver Pierre Garcon will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury last weekend, Lynch told Tolbert & Lund on KNBR on Thursday.

Garcon was injured during the 49ers' loss to the Eagles on Sunday, but the team learned of the severity of the injury after more tests on Wednesday night, Lynch said. Garcon has a non-displcaed fracture of the right c5 pedicle with an eight-week recovery period, according to Lynch.

“For every step going forward, we seem to be taking another one as we’re going back…That was a crushing blow and we’re figuring out what we’re going to do on that,” Lynch told KNBR.

NFL
Deshaun Watson Injury: A Painful Blow for Football

Garcon led the 49ers this season with 40 receptions for 500 yards.

 

 

