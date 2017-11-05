Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribe now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Jay Ajayi, Finally, From Way Downtown: As I mentioned this morning, a year ago he had five runs of 35 yards or more, including three of 50-plus. This year, his season long run was 21 yards until he took it to the house from 46 yards on his fifth carry as an Eagle.

Brandon Brooks Earns a Denny’s Endorsement Deal: Credit where credit’s due: This was some Keystone Cops type of stuff from Brandon Marshall and Bradley Roby on this play, but Brooks gets the double pancake here. (Two pancakes, that’s a thing you can get at Denny’s right?)

Keanu Neal Will Haunt Jonathan Stewart’s Dreams: Neal ripped it out of Stewart’s hands to end one first-quarter drive, then punched it out to end the next one.

T.Y. Hilton, Off the Milk Carton: Welcome back, T.Y.! One from 45 yards out, another from 80 to life the Colts in Houston.

Falcons: Seven Plays, 92 yards in 2:01: To stay alive in Carolina, making it a 20-17 game. It was all for naught, but this was as impressive a drive as you’ll see.

John Fassel’s Unit Blocks a Punt in His Dad’s Old Office: Good for the Rams special teams coach, whose group is doing some nice work (especially since he got Tavon Austin off of punt returns).

Alvin Kamara is a National Treasure: He is absolutely impossible to tackle at times.

Brandon McManus: Homecoming: It’s what all of Philadelphia was talking about: The Philly native returns home and opens the scoring for the Broncos with a 52-yard make, then adds two more field goals.

Adoree’ Jackson Playing Both Ways: Neat little counter play goes up the gut for 20 yards on the Titans’ first drive. I’ll sign up for anything that will get the ball in Adoree’ Jackson’s hands more often.

The Sam Koch/Chris Moore QB/Receiver Chemistry: Fake punt! Moore runs a stop route down the left sideline and the punter throws him open. (Jealous, John Elway?)

Regrets

Landon Collins Plays Like He Has a Piano on His Back: And the piano is being played by the late Fats Domino (R.I.P. Fats). The Giants safety is a stud, but this was not his day. He looked lost in the open field on that third-and-33 screen TD, then watched helplessly as Sammy Watkins ran past him on a 67-yard walk-in TD.

Jameis Winston’s Lost Season: He tweaked his shoulder, and yet there he was starting s--- with Marshon Lattimore along the Bucs sideline, sparking that brawl. There’s no need to rush him back this time around. The Bucs were done in by the complete lack of a pass rush early in the year, but the struggles have spread to the offense and their year is over. (And if his sideline antics are any indication, maybe have him watch from the booth next time he's forced to sit.)

Matt Ryan Has to Get Rid of the Ball: Play-action on a second-and-1 in the third quarter, Atlanta trailing by 10, Ryan rolled left, held the ball, held the ball, held the ball and then instead of throwing it away ducked and took a sack, setting up third-and-6 instead of third-and-1. (He was sacked on the next play too.) Falcons fans don’t need to be reminded of the post-Julio catch series in Houston last February. This was another case of Ryan taking an unacceptable sack.

Vance Joseph: Year 1: Obviously, the Broncos have issues on the offensive side of the ball. But this was trending toward a must-win situation in Philadelphia, and to have neither side of the ball show up is deeply concerning. They were 3-1 heading into their bye week, and now they’re 0-4 and have been outscored 124-52 since.

Tom Savage: He had them there at the end, but yeesh. The strip sack was a fitting ending in the Texans lost.

Breshad Perriman: In the first half, he turned what should have been a 30-plus-yard gain into an interception. Perriman has seven catches on 27 targets for 54 yards this season (that’s only 2.0 yards per target better than you’ve done this year). I know he’s been behind schedule because of injury, but it feels like this isn’t gonna work.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

A.J. Green Punches Things Harder Than His Hand: This is a bad idea for so many reasons, and stunning that it was the normally mild-mannered Green doing the punching. (A couple of quality takedowns though.)

Cam Newton Can Go Left: This is a great red-zone play design, but look at that frickin’ pitch! That is fired, on the money, with the left hand.

Third-and-33 Conversion! Third-and-33 Conversion!: And then some. That Sean McVay screen game is for real. Check out Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold getting out (as well as the poor, aforementioned Landon Collins).

Third-and-33 Conversion! Third-and-33 Conversion!:

Julio’s Drop: This is difficult to watch, and it was devastating considering the time and score. This is a touchdown 999 times out of 1,000.

Julio's Drop:

Does Mike Evans Get Ejected for the Blindside Cheap Shot, or the Punches He Throws After They Go to the Ground?: Trick question: Neither! (Seriously.)

Cam Newton Dunks on Desmond Trufant, Literally: This is an Any-90s-Player-on-Shawn-Bradley type of look.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

This Rams Won’t Let Up: Granted, the Giants are a mess right now. But there are no gimmies when you have to go across the country for an early start. The Rams' first nine drives in East Rutherford: TD, FG, TD, TD, punt, FG, TD, TD, TD. Tell your loved ones you won’t be available for three hours on Dec. 17, when the Rams visit Seattle.

Mike Shula Opens His Bag of Tricks: The Panthers pulled out all the stops in a key NFC South matchup. They opened the second half with a Statue of Liberty play. Did you read what I just wrote, they ran a Statue of Liberty play! The defense did the rest, but this offense was a ton of fun and had a fast Falcons defense looking panicked at times.

Brawls: A.J. Green's Punishment Probably Done, Mike Evans Has to Be Suspended: The crew in Jacksonville seemed to handle the A.J. Green fight properly (though it seems they were overzealous to toss Jalen Ramsey too). Green is looking at a fine, but I'd be surprised if there was a suspension (especially considering his lack of priors). The crew in New Orleans embarrassed themselves letting Mike Evans continue to play in that game. (And if it was a matter of the seven officials not seeing it, the guys from New York have to be able to help them out.) Evans has to be banned at least a game and it's not even a difficult decision for the NFL. Considering how things are going in Tampa (not to mention Evans' sideline antics in September), maybe a break will do him good.

