Every team has now played at least eight games this season, which makes it the proper time to hand out midseason awards. These are not projections or predictions; these are votes based on what has happened in the season thus far. Eighteen members of our staff cast their votes—top five for MVP, top three for every other award—to determine the best of the 2017 season's first half. Scoring was on a simple 5-4-3-2-1 (or 3-2-1) scale. The voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter

Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer

Greg Bishop, Senior Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Albert Breer, Senior Reporter

John DePetro, NFL Video Producer

Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor

Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant

Peter King, Editor-In-Chief

Robert Klemko, NFL Writer

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Tim Rohan, NFL Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

MVP

1. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: 79 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Tom Brady, New England: 77 (8 first-place votes)

3. Alex Smith, Kansas City: 43 (1 first-place vote)

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans: 18

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle: 17

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston: 12

7. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 8

8(tie). Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams: 3

8(tie). Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 3

8(tie). Matthew Stafford, Detroit: 3

11(tie). Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: 3

11(tie). Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 3

13(tie). Calais Campbell, Jacksonville: 1

13(tie). Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia: 1

13(tie). Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets: 1

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR Wentz Brady Wentz Smith Brady Brady Brady Brady Wentz Brady Wentz Brady Brady Wentz Wentz Wentz Wentz Brady Wilson Gurley Smith Wentz Smith Stafford Wilson Smith Brees Smith Smith Brees Brees Wilson Kelce Smith Watson Wilson Watson Brown Watson Wilson Campbell Cox Brown Wilson McCown

MRAVIC DUERSON MARSTON BRANDT BASKIN FELDMAN KAHLER DEPETRO GRAMLING Wentz Brady Wentz Wentz Wentz Brady Wentz Wentz Brady Brown Smith Watson Brady Brady Wentz Brady Smith Wentz Brady Wentz Brady Smith Smith Brees Smith Brady Wilson Goff Hunt Smith Brees Watson Smith Brees Brown Brees Smith Wilson Brees Hunt Wilson Watson Watson Brees Smith

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Note: For our ballot, Offensive Player of the Year was defined as “best non-quarterback.”

1. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 40 points (10 first-place votes)

2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 31 (6 first-place votes)

3. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh: 11

4(tie). Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas: 9

4(tie). Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams: 9

6. Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 6 (2 first-place votes)

7. Andrew Whitworth, L.A. Rams: 2

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR Hunt Brown Hunt Hunt Hunt Kelce Brown Hunt Hunt Whitworth Gurley Bell Brown Brown Brown Hunt Bell Brown Gurley Bell Gurley Elliott Elliott Elliott Bell Brown Gurley

MRAVIC DUERSON MARSTON BRANDT BASKIN FELDMAN KAHLER DEPETRO GRAMLING Brown Hunt Brown Hunt Hunt Brown Hunt Brown Kelce Hunt Elliott Hunt Gurley Bell Hunt Brown Hunt Brown Elliott Gurley Elliott Bell Elliott Gurley Bell Elliott Bell

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Calais Campbell, Jacksonville: 40 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas: 15 (1 first-place vote)

3. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 12

4(tie). Everson Griffen, Minnesota: 8 (1 first-place vote)

4(tie). Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville: 8 (1 first-place vote)

6(tie). Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers: 7 (1 first-place vote)

6(tie). Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia: 7 (1 first-place vote)

8(tie). Khalil Mack, Oakland: 3 (1 first-place vote)

8(tie). Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota: 3

10. Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers: 2

11(tie). Micah Hyde, Buffalo: 1

11(tie). Luke Kuechly, Carolina: 1

11(tie). Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans: 1

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR Mack Bosa Campbell Griffen Campbell Cox Campbell Campbell Ramsey Donald Donald Donald Ramsey Donald Rhodes Lawrence Lawrence Donald Campbell Campbell Bosa Lawrence Lawrence Kuechly Hyde Griffen Lattimore

MRAVIC DUERSON MARSTON BRANDT BASKIN FELDMAN KAHLER DEPETRO GRAMLING Campbell Campbell Campbell Campbell Campbell Campbell Campbell Lawrence Campbell Cox Griffen Lawrence Lawrence Ramsey Cox Lawrence Campbell Ingram Bosa Bosa Griffen Griffen Donald Donald Ramsey Bosa Rhodes

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston: 46 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 39 (3 first-place votes)

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 18 (1 first-place vote)

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans: 4

5. Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans: 1

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR Watson Watson Watson Watson Hunt Fournette Watson Watson Watson Hunt Hunt Hunt Hunt Watson Hunt Hunt Hunt Hunt Ramczyk Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Kamara Fournette Fournette Fournette

MRAVIC DUERSON MARSTON BRANDT BASKIN FELDMAN KAHLER DEPETRO GRAMLING Watson Hunt Hunt Hunt Watson Hunt Watson Hunt Watson Hunt Watson Watson Kamara Hunt Watson Hunt Watson Hunt Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Fournette Kamara

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans: 47 points (15 first-place votes)

2. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo: 21

3. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh: 17 (1 first-place vote)

4. Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets: 9 (1 first-place vote)

5. Malik Hooker, Indianapolis: 5 (1 first-place vote)

6. Marcus Maye, N.Y. Jets: 3

7(tie). Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 2

7(tie). Carl Lawson, Cincinnati: 2

9(tie). Jarrad Davis, Detroit: 1

9(tie). Marcus Williams, New Orleans: 1

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore Adams Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore White Adams Watt Maye White White White Hooker Garrett Williams Watt White Davis Watt Adams Watt Maye Watt

MRAVIC DUERSON MARSTON BRANDT BASKIN FELDMAN KAHLER DEPETRO GRAMLING Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore Lattimore Watt Lattimore Lattimore Hooker Lattimore White White White White Lattimore White Watt Adams Lawson Watt Watt Watt Watt White Watt White Watt Adams

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Sean McVay, L.A. Rams: 48 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia: 25 (1 first-place vote)

3. Andy Reid, Kansas City: 10

4. Mike Zimmer, Minnesota: 7 (1 first-place vote)

5. Sean McDermott, Buffalo: 6 (1 first-place vote)

6(tie). Todd Bowles, N.Y. Jets: 3 (1 first-place vote)

6(tie). Doug Marrone, Jacksonville: 3

6(tie). Sean Payton, New Orleans: 3

9. Bill Belichick, New England: 2

10. Bill O'Brien, Houston: 1

KING BREER VRENTAS KLEMKO BISHOP BENOIT JONES ROHAN ORR McVay McVay McVay McVay McVay Zimmer Bowles McVay McVay Marrone Payton Pederson Belichick Pederson McVay Pederson Pederson Reid McDermott Pederson Reid Zimmer Reid Pederson McVay Zimmer Pederson