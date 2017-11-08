NFL 2017 Midseason Awards: MVP, Defensive Player, Rookies of the Year and Coach of the Year

Quickly

  • Brady or Wentz? Watson or Hunt? McVay or Pederson? Members of the MMQB/SI NFL staff cast their votes for the best of the season's first half
By The MMQB Staff
November 08, 2017

Every team has now played at least eight games this season, which makes it the proper time to hand out midseason awards. These are not projections or predictions; these are votes based on what has happened in the season thus far. Eighteen members of our staff cast their votes—top five for MVP, top three for every other award—to determine the best of the 2017 season's first half. Scoring was on a simple 5-4-3-2-1 (or 3-2-1) scale. The voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Greg Bishop, Senior Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Albert Breer, Senior Reporter
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Robert Klemko, NFL Writer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

NFL
MVP

1. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: 79 points (9 first-place votes)
2. Tom Brady, New England: 77 (8 first-place votes)
3. Alex Smith, Kansas City: 43 (1 first-place vote)
4. Drew Brees, New Orleans: 18
5. Russell Wilson, Seattle: 17
6. Deshaun Watson, Houston: 12
7. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 8
8(tie). Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams: 3
8(tie). Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 3
8(tie). Matthew Stafford, Detroit: 3
11(tie). Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: 3
11(tie). Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 3
13(tie). Calais Campbell, Jacksonville: 1
13(tie). Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia: 1
13(tie). Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets: 1

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
Wentz
Brady
Wentz
Smith
Brady
Brady
Brady
Brady
Wentz
Brady
Wentz
Brady
Brady
Wentz
Wentz
Wentz
Wentz
Brady
Wilson
Gurley
Smith
Wentz
Smith
Stafford
Wilson
Smith
Brees
Smith
Smith
Brees
Brees
Wilson
Kelce
Smith
Watson
Wilson
Watson
Brown
Watson
Wilson
Campbell
Cox
Brown
Wilson
McCown

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
Wentz
Brady
Wentz
Wentz
Wentz
Brady
Wentz
Wentz
Brady
Brown
Smith
Watson
Brady
Brady
Wentz
Brady
Smith
Wentz
Brady
Wentz
Brady
Smith
Smith
Brees
Smith
Brady
Wilson
Goff
Hunt
Smith
Brees
Watson
Smith
Brees
Brown
Brees
Smith
Wilson
Brees
Hunt
Wilson
Watson
Watson
Brees
Smith

 

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Note: For our ballot, Offensive Player of the Year was defined as “best non-quarterback.”

1. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 40 points (10 first-place votes)
2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 31 (6 first-place votes)
3. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh: 11
4(tie). Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas: 9
4(tie). Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams: 9
6. Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 6 (2 first-place votes)
7. Andrew Whitworth, L.A. Rams: 2

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
Hunt
Brown
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Kelce
Brown
Hunt
Hunt
Whitworth
Gurley
Bell
Brown
Brown
Brown
Hunt
Bell
Brown
Gurley
Bell
Gurley
Elliott
Elliott
Elliott
Bell
Brown
Gurley

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
Brown
Hunt
Brown
Hunt
Hunt
Brown
Hunt
Brown
Kelce
Hunt
Elliott
Hunt
Gurley
Bell
Hunt
Brown
Hunt
Brown
Elliott
Gurley
Elliott
Bell
Elliott
Gurley
Bell
Elliott
Bell

 

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Calais Campbell, Jacksonville: 40 points (12 first-place votes)
2. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas: 15 (1 first-place vote)
3. Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams: 12
4(tie). Everson Griffen, Minnesota: 8 (1 first-place vote)
4(tie). Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville: 8 (1 first-place vote)
6(tie). Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers: 7 (1 first-place vote)
6(tie). Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia: 7 (1 first-place vote)
8(tie). Khalil Mack, Oakland: 3 (1 first-place vote)
8(tie). Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota: 3
10. Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers: 2
11(tie). Micah Hyde, Buffalo: 1
11(tie). Luke Kuechly, Carolina: 1
11(tie). Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans: 1

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
Mack
Bosa
Campbell
Griffen
Campbell
Cox
Campbell
Campbell
Ramsey
Donald
Donald
Donald
Ramsey
Donald
Rhodes
Lawrence
Lawrence
Donald
Campbell
Campbell
Bosa
Lawrence
Lawrence
Kuechly
Hyde
Griffen
Lattimore

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
Campbell
Campbell
Campbell
Campbell
Campbell
Campbell
Campbell
Lawrence
Campbell
Cox
Griffen
Lawrence
Lawrence
Ramsey
Cox
Lawrence
Campbell
Ingram
Bosa
Bosa
Griffen
Griffen
Donald
Donald
Ramsey
Bosa
Rhodes

 

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston: 46 points (14 first-place votes)
2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City: 39 (3 first-place votes)
3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville: 18 (1 first-place vote)
4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans: 4
5. Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans: 1

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
Watson
Watson
Watson
Watson
Hunt
Fournette
Watson
Watson
Watson
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Ramczyk
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Kamara
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
Watson
Hunt
Hunt
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Watson
Watson
Kamara
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Watson
Hunt
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Fournette
Kamara
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans: 47 points (15 first-place votes)
2. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo: 21
3. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh: 17 (1 first-place vote)
4. Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets: 9 (1 first-place vote)
5. Malik Hooker, Indianapolis: 5 (1 first-place vote)
6. Marcus Maye, N.Y. Jets: 3
7(tie). Myles Garrett, Cleveland: 2
7(tie). Carl Lawson, Cincinnati: 2
9(tie). Jarrad Davis, Detroit: 1
9(tie). Marcus Williams, New Orleans: 1

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
Adams
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
White
Adams
Watt
Maye
White
White
White
Hooker
Garrett
Williams
Watt
White
Davis
Watt
Adams
Watt
Maye
Watt

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
Lattimore
Watt
Lattimore
Lattimore
Hooker
Lattimore
White
White
White
White
Lattimore
White
Watt
Adams
Lawson
Watt
Watt
Watt
Watt
White
Watt
White
Watt
Adams

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Sean McVay, L.A. Rams: 48 points (14 first-place votes)
2. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia: 25 (1 first-place vote)
3. Andy Reid, Kansas City: 10
4. Mike Zimmer, Minnesota: 7 (1 first-place vote)
5. Sean McDermott, Buffalo: 6 (1 first-place vote)
6(tie). Todd Bowles, N.Y. Jets: 3 (1 first-place vote)
6(tie). Doug Marrone, Jacksonville: 3
6(tie). Sean Payton, New Orleans: 3
9. Bill Belichick, New England: 2
10. Bill O'Brien, Houston: 1

KING
BREER
VRENTAS
KLEMKO
BISHOP
BENOIT
JONES
ROHAN
ORR
McVay
McVay
McVay
McVay
McVay
Zimmer
Bowles
McVay
McVay
Marrone
Payton
Pederson
Belichick
Pederson
McVay
Pederson
Pederson
Reid
McDermott
Pederson
Reid
Zimmer
Reid
Pederson
McVay
Zimmer
Pederson

 

MRAVIC
DUERSON
MARSTON
BRANDT
BASKIN
FELDMAN
KAHLER
DEPETRO
GRAMLING
McVay
McVay
McVay
Pederson
McVay
McVay
McVay
McVay
McDermott
Pederson
Zimmer
Pederson
Reid
Pederson
Reid
Pederson
Pederson
McVay
Zimmer
Marrone
Reid
McVay
McDermott
Pederson
McDermott
Payton
O'Brien

