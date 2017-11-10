Week 10 brings with it a lot of options—no game particularly stands out as the one to target, especially with key players in the Cowboys-Falcons game popping up on the injury report. Here are five facts that well help you decide among the plethora of options as you set lineups this week.

1. After adjusting for strength of schedule, the Browns are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing quarterbacks

Thanks to Marvin Jones finally emerging as a consistent threat opposite Golden Tate, Matthew Stafford’s numbers have been up of late. He had 312 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6 in New Orleans, 423 yards at home against Pittsburgh in Week 8, and 361 yards and two touchdowns last Week in Green Bay. According to the Vegas lines, only the Rams are expected to score more points this week than the Lions, and Stafford has accounted for 14-of-17, or 82%, of his team’s offensive touchdowns this season. He’s a top-two quarterback option this week.

2. Jerick McKinnon is averaging 105.0 yards per game over his past four games

While electrifying rookie Dalvin Cook is long gone with an ACL tear, McKinnon is showing that the lead back role for the Vikings is still an extremely valuable one in fantasy. McKinnon has handled at least 14 carries and caught at least three passes in each of the team’s games since Cook got hurt, averaging exactly 20 touches per game over that span. Those touches have translated to bottom-line fantasy production, as McKinnon has topped 20 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in three of those four games. As a road favorite in a non-prohibitive matchup with the Redskins (11th in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to running backs), McKinnon is one of the week’s best floor/ceiling combinations at his position.

3. Leonard Fournette will face the second-easiest matchup he’s had all year

Only Fournette’s Week 6 opponent, the Rams, sport a lower ranking in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed than the 28th-ranked Chargers, who have been gashed for 4.7 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception by running backs this season. Against the Rams, Fournette posted the second-best rushing yardage total of his career (130 yards), but he’s been matchup-proof, with at least one touchdown in every single game. Don’t let two missed games—one from an ankle injury and one from a suspension—make you forget about Fournette’s tournament-winning upside in a great matchup.

4. Golden Tate has seven catches in three straight games

Tate also has at least seven catches in five of eight games on the season, rendering him one of the safest wide receiver options in DFS on a weekly basis. Two of his last three 7-catch games have come against defenses ranked in the top-10 in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, so he should have no issues producing another strong performance against a Browns defense ranked 13th.

5. Over the last four weeks, tight end Jack Doyle is putting up numbers that would make him a top-10 fantasy wide receiver

Since Week 6, Doyle is averaging 8.3 receptions, 69.5 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game on 10.3 targets. The resulting 18.8 DraftKings points and 13.6 FanDuel points would make him the WR7 and WR10 on each of those sites, respectively, over that span. Doyle has caught no fewer than six passes in any of those games, and his 8.0 targets per game on the season have him tied with Zach Ertz and Rob Gronkowski for the position lead. Doyle’s high-volume usage and Ertz-like production make him one of the week’s top options, even in a less than ideal matchup (the Steelers rank seventh in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to tight ends.)