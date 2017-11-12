The oft-punished Vontaze Burfict has been disciplined once again—the Bengals linebacker was ejected from Cincinnati's game against the Titans after he made contact with an official.

Burfict was suspended for suspended for the first three games for an illegal hit in the preseason. The length of the suspension was in part a result of Burfict's extensive history of disciplinary issues. He was suspended for the first three games of last season for a high hit on Antonio Brown in the previous season's playoffs, and has been fined multiple time throughout his career. Burfict was docked $75,000 last season for stomping on then-Patriots running back LaGarrette Blount.

As he was leaving the field, Burfict was seen making a "money hands" gesture to the booing crowd.

Burfict could be facing a substantial punishment, as the league has shown a growing lack of patience with his antics.