Chargers QB Philip Rivers in Concussion Protocol

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, head coach Anthony Lynn announced Monday.

Rivers did not leave Sunday’s game against the Jaguars but concussion symptoms may not present themselves immediately.

Rivers completed 21 of 37 passes for 235 yards in an overtime loss to the Jaguars and threw an interception in the extra period that allowed Jacksonville to set up the game-winning field goal.

Rivers’s backup is veteran Kellen Clemens, who has thrown 10 passes in the last four seasons. Cardale Jones is also on the roster.

Rivers said before the season that he had never been diagnosed with a concussion and considered himself fortunate in that regard.

“I know every doctor will tell you there’s a big difference between being diagnosed and having one,” Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “So, I don’t know. Could I have? Well, maybe. But I’ve never had symptoms to where I’m like, ‘Gosh, this is crazy.’ That’s a real blessing.”