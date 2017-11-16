Watch: Antonio Brown Gets Third Touchdown With Wild One-Hand Grab

Antonio Brown is living in the end zone Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 16, 2017

Antonio Brown will not stop scoring touchdowns against the Titans.

The Steelers wide receiver caught his third score of the game early in the fourth quarter to put Pittsburgh up 37-17 Thursday.

While his leaping touchdown grab in the first quarter was good, and his third-quarter score was solid, his third score of the game was just fantastic. On a second down at the Tennessee 10-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger tossed it to the back corner of the end zone where Brown was there to shield off the defender as he pulled the ball in with one hand and pinned it to his helmet for the score.

The Steelers now lead 40-17 late in the fourth.

