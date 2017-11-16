Watch: Antonio Brown Pretends to Be a Statue After 41-Yard Touchdown

The Steelers are leading the NFL in best touchdown celebrations.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 16, 2017

The Steelers didn't take long getting on the board Thursday thanks to a 41-yard touchdown reception from Antonio Brown.

After getting into the end zone for the fourth time this season, Brown needed the proper celebration to cap off the big play.

But Brown froze up. And then a teammate moved him over slightly. And then he was activated to bust into his signature touchdown dance. It wasn't one of the better touchdown celebrations from the Steelers this season, but it was a strong seven out of 10. He gets some extra props for finding a creative way to use his classic move.

The 7-2 Steelers are now up 10-7 over the Titans in the first quarter.

