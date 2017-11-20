Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio's wife, Linda, said she regretted voting for President Trump in a tweet describing service work the Del Rios performed in Mexico City.

Del Rio's tweet followed Trump calling for the NFL to suspend Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for protesting during the U.S. national anthem at a game in Mexico City. The Raiders lost to the Patriots, 33–8.

"President Trump I voted for you, which I now regret," Del Rio tweeted. "Football is a powerful platform -here's the charitable work we did in Mexico City #NFLproud"

She attached photos of the Jack Del Rio Foundation's work with Mano Amiga, a local non-profit organization. The Raiders, NFL and Jack Del Rio Foundation each donated $10,000 to the cause. The Raiders also hosted a free youth football clinic for local students.

Lynch has sat for the Star-Spangled Banner every game this season. On Sunday afternoon, he continued to protest during the U.S. national anthem before the Raiders faced the New England Patriots at the Stadio Azteca. He was seen standing for the Mexican national anthem.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted: "Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

The president has been very vocal over the athletes' decision to kneel and protest during the national anthem at games. He called on the league to fire or suspend any player that does so. Trump also helped plan a walk-out by Vice President Mike Pence at an Indianapolis Colts game after members of the San Francisco 49ers were seen kneeling during the national anthem.