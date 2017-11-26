Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Touchdown With Just More Than One Minute of Playing Time

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't need much time to get on the board in his first appearance as the 49ers quarterback.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 26, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo made a surprise appearance late in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

Late in the fourth quarter with Seattle leading 24-6, C.J. Beathard was leading a drive that got deep into Seattle's territory. With one minute and seven seconds remaining in the game, Beathard went down with an injury and had to be taken out the game.

Garoppolo entered the game on a third and five at the Seahawks' 18-yard line and the contest all but over. He rushed for four yards on the first play to set up a fourth and one. Before the fourth down try, San Francisco was called for a false start, pushing the ball back five yards. Garoppolo completed a short pass to Aldrick Robinson to keep the drive alive.

On first and goal with time running out in the game, Garoppolo avoided pressure and escaped the pocket before hitting Louis Murphy for the quarterback's first touchdown with his new team.

Garoppolo finished the game two-for-two for 18 yards and a score, good enough for a 143.8 passer rating. Next week the 1-10 49ers travel to Chicago to face the Bears. The team will know more about Beathard's injury Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters