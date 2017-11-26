Jimmy Garoppolo made a surprise appearance late in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

Late in the fourth quarter with Seattle leading 24-6, C.J. Beathard was leading a drive that got deep into Seattle's territory. With one minute and seven seconds remaining in the game, Beathard went down with an injury and had to be taken out the game.

Garoppolo entered the game on a third and five at the Seahawks' 18-yard line and the contest all but over. He rushed for four yards on the first play to set up a fourth and one. Before the fourth down try, San Francisco was called for a false start, pushing the ball back five yards. Garoppolo completed a short pass to Aldrick Robinson to keep the drive alive.

On first and goal with time running out in the game, Garoppolo avoided pressure and escaped the pocket before hitting Louis Murphy for the quarterback's first touchdown with his new team.

Here it is! Jimmy G's first TD pass with the #49ers. #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/LbTMI15zkT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 27, 2017

Garoppolo finished the game two-for-two for 18 yards and a score, good enough for a 143.8 passer rating. Next week the 1-10 49ers travel to Chicago to face the Bears. The team will know more about Beathard's injury Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.