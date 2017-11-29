Titans receiver Rishard Matthews will promote Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp on his cleats this week.

The NFL is once again allowing players to promote charitable causes on their cleats in Week 13, a program known as My Cause My Cleats. Some charities being promoted this season are the Lupus Foundation of America and American Diabetes Association. Matthews will use the opportunity to boost Kaepernick’s program for teaching youth about proper interactions with police.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Like Kaepernick, Matthews has declined to stand on the field for the national anthem this season. He has stayed in the locker room during the anthem before nearly every game this season, with the exception of the day after Veterans Day, when he ran on the field with military personnel. His brother Christopher Ruiz was killed in Afghanistan in 2015.

In addition to the protest, Matthews has donated $75,000 to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”