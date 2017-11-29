Titans WR Rishard Matthews to Wear Cleats With Message of Support for Colin Kaepernick

NFL players are allowed to promote charitable causes on their cleats this week. 

By Dan Gartland
November 29, 2017

Titans receiver Rishard Matthews will promote Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp on his cleats this week. 

The NFL is once again allowing players to promote charitable causes on their cleats in Week 13, a program known as My Cause My Cleats. Some charities being promoted this season are the Lupus Foundation of America and American Diabetes Association. Matthews will use the opportunity to boost Kaepernick’s program for teaching youth about proper interactions with police. 

Like Kaepernick, Matthews has declined to stand on the field for the national anthem this season. He has stayed in the locker room during the anthem before nearly every game this season, with the exception of the day after Veterans Day, when he ran on the field with military personnel. His brother Christopher Ruiz was killed in Afghanistan in 2015. 

In addition to the protest, Matthews has donated $75,000 to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters