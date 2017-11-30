Gronkowski Family Parties Sound a Lot Like WWE Matches

We would expect nothing less from the Gronks. 

By Dan Gartland
November 30, 2017

If you’re wondering why Rob Gronkowski looked like a natural in the ring at WrestleMania earlier this year, it’s apparently because he grew up doing stuff like that. 

Gronk, a Western New York native, is headed back to Buffalo this weekend, so he was asked if he’d ever engaged in any of the typical Bills fan hijinks. 

I’ve never been less surprised by an athlete’s quote in my life. As the second-youngest of five big, burly boys, I’m sure Gronk was booked in plenty of childhood Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches. Glenn and Chris probably powerbombed him through his fair share of tables. What I want to know is, were they on fire?

