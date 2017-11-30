Gronkowski Family Parties Sound a Lot Like WWE Matches

If you’re wondering why Rob Gronkowski looked like a natural in the ring at WrestleMania earlier this year, it’s apparently because he grew up doing stuff like that.

Gronk, a Western New York native, is headed back to Buffalo this weekend, so he was asked if he’d ever engaged in any of the typical Bills fan hijinks.

For those interested ... #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski says he's never gone through a table at a #Bills tailgate. That doesn't mean he has never gone through one. He explains. pic.twitter.com/tdfdGu4VYi — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 30, 2017

I’ve never been less surprised by an athlete’s quote in my life. As the second-youngest of five big, burly boys, I’m sure Gronk was booked in plenty of childhood Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches. Glenn and Chris probably powerbombed him through his fair share of tables. What I want to know is, were they on fire?