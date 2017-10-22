Watch: Bills Fan On Fire After Breaking Burning Table At Tailgate

Bills Mafia is not afraid of burning tables.

By Chris Chavez
October 22, 2017

The parking lot before a Bills game is one of the craziest places in the world and Sunday appeared to be especially wild. We already know that no table is safe from Bills Mafia and that's also the case if the table is on fire.

A Snapchat video, which was shared from the Laces Out Podcast account, shows a fan in Sammy Watkins jersey jumping through a burning table. Upon landing on the ground, his jersey also catches fire. His fellow members of Bills Mafia celebrate while he properly executes the stop-drop-and-roll safety technique.

Watch the jump below:

It appears someone tried putting out the fire with a little bit of beer. Don't waste beer like that. Use water.

