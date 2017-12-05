The Angels Put a Football Field in Their Stadium for the Eagles to Practice

Mike Trout’s favorite team will practice on his home field. 

By Dan Gartland
December 05, 2017

Mike Trout can finally get to see his favorite team play on his home field. 

With back-to-back games on the West Coast, the Eagles are staying in Southern California this week before Sunday’s game against the Rams. The Los Angeles area has plenty of suitable football fields for the Eagles to practice on, but they’ve opted instead for a baseball park—Angel Stadium. 

The Anaheim stadium was the home of the Rams until they moved to St. Louis, so it’s not a crazy idea. Plus, Trout might be the Eagles’ biggest superfan. He’s gone to a whole bunch of games in Philly this season, and even got a touchdown ball from Zach Ertz. Now that they’ll be playing at his place, he better get some reps in practice. Put him in centerfield in a prevent defense. He should be able to hold his own. 

