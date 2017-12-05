Mike Trout can finally get to see his favorite team play on his home field.

With back-to-back games on the West Coast, the Eagles are staying in Southern California this week before Sunday’s game against the Rams. The Los Angeles area has plenty of suitable football fields for the Eagles to practice on, but they’ve opted instead for a baseball park—Angel Stadium.

A sneak peek of our practice home for the next few days. Thanks for the hospitality, @Angels! pic.twitter.com/GErjeuuOpg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2017

The Anaheim stadium was the home of the Rams until they moved to St. Louis, so it’s not a crazy idea. Plus, Trout might be the Eagles’ biggest superfan. He’s gone to a whole bunch of games in Philly this season, and even got a touchdown ball from Zach Ertz. Now that they’ll be playing at his place, he better get some reps in practice. Put him in centerfield in a prevent defense. He should be able to hold his own.