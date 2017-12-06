Bengals safety George Iloka’s one-game suspension for a hit to the head of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has been overturned on appeal, the NFL announced Wednesday. He will instead pay a fine of $35,464.50.

Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were each suspended one game for their actions in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game. Smith-Schuster gave Vontaze Burfict a concussion with a blindside block and then taunted the Cincinnati linebacker. (Smith-Schuster’s ban was upheld on appeal.) Six plays later, Iloka cracked Brown in the helmet as Brown caught a game-tying touchdown pass.

Iloka, a starter for the past five seasons, is now cleared to play in the Bengals’ game against the Bears on Sunday. The Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes at 5–7.