George Iloka’s One-Game Suspension for Hit on Antonio Brown Overturned

George Iloka will instead pay a fine of $35,464.50. 

By Dan Gartland
December 06, 2017

Bengals safety George Iloka’s one-game suspension for a hit to the head of Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has been overturned on appeal, the NFL announced Wednesday. He will instead pay a fine of $35,464.50.

Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were each suspended one game for their actions in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game. Smith-Schuster gave Vontaze Burfict a concussion with a blindside block and then taunted the Cincinnati linebacker. (Smith-Schuster’s ban was upheld on appeal.) Six plays later, Iloka cracked Brown in the helmet as Brown caught a game-tying touchdown pass.

Iloka, a starter for the past five seasons, is now cleared to play in the Bengals’ game against the Bears on Sunday. The Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes at 5–7. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters