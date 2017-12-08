Eminem gave former 49ers quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick a shout-out in his newest single "Untouchable."

Here's the part in which Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after he began kneeling during the national anthem last season, is mentioned. Via Billboard:

“So we don’t need all your crooked police peace officer offerings

Just keep marching, til’ we reach congress

But they gonna say you’re tying to take an irrational stance cause you try to slander the flag

But somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb

So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum if you don’t stand for the national anthem

We raised it, you better praise it or you’ll be made to feel like a traitor