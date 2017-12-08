"But somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb/So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum if you don't stand for the national anthem."
Eminem gave former 49ers quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick a shout-out in his newest single "Untouchable."
Here's the part in which Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after he began kneeling during the national anthem last season, is mentioned. Via Billboard:
“So we don’t need all your crooked police peace officer offerings
Just keep marching, til’ we reach congress
But they gonna say you’re tying to take an irrational stance cause you try to slander the flag
But somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb
So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum if you don’t stand for the national anthem
We raised it, you better praise it or you’ll be made to feel like a traitor
This isn't the first time Em has paid tribute to Kap. In a freestyle released in October, Eminem simultaneously mentioned Kaepernick and criticized President Donald Trump.
"This is for Colin, ball up a fist," Eminem raps in that freestyle, "and keep that sh-- balled, like Donald the b----!"