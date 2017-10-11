Eminem released a politically charged freestyle verse on Wednesday night in which he ripped President Donald Trump and praised Colin Kaepernick's social activism.

“All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored, would rather cause a twitter storm with the Packers,” Eminem rapped, referring to Trump's very public disdain for players who kneel during the national anthem.

Those national anthem protests began last year with Kaepernick, and Eminem gave the quarterback a shoutout.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.

"This is for Colin, ball up a fist," Eminem says, "and keep that sh-- balled, like Donald the b----!"