Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Celebrated TD By Recreating Hit on Burfict

Smith-Schuster was suspended for one game for the hit on Burfict.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 17, 2017

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated a Martavis Bryant touchdown catch during Sunday's Steelers-Patriots game by appearing to recreate his hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, which resulted in Smith-Schuster receiving a one-game suspension. 

The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead in a matchup between the AFC's top two teams.

Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his blindside hit on Vontaze Burfict's head and shoulder area in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory in Week 13. Here's the original hit:

He appealed the suspension but it was upheld, and Smith-Schuster was public about his disagreement with the decision. In fact, he called it "bulls---." 

Burfict suffered a concussion and has missed both games since the hit, so by all accounts it was a pretty serious injury. Probably not the best idea for Smith-Schuster, who keep in mind is just 21-years-old, to make light of that.

