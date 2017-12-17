JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated a Martavis Bryant touchdown catch during Sunday's Steelers-Patriots game by appearing to recreate his hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, which resulted in Smith-Schuster receiving a one-game suspension.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s about to get suspended a couple dozen games or so for re-enacting his hit on Vontaze Burfict as a TD celebration #NEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/7AQRSEiBsc — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 17, 2017

The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead in a matchup between the AFC's top two teams.

Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his blindside hit on Vontaze Burfict's head and shoulder area in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory in Week 13. Here's the original hit:

Juju Smith-Schuster tryna kill Burfict Last night pic.twitter.com/IBkXz7lsz2 — NorthMiamiWestSide (@BABYMAXXX) December 5, 2017

He appealed the suspension but it was upheld, and Smith-Schuster was public about his disagreement with the decision. In fact, he called it "bulls---."

Burfict suffered a concussion and has missed both games since the hit, so by all accounts it was a pretty serious injury. Probably not the best idea for Smith-Schuster, who keep in mind is just 21-years-old, to make light of that.