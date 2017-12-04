Vontaze Burfict Stretchered Off After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit From JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster leveled Vontaze Burfict with a dirty hit. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

For the second time in Monday night’s Steelers-Bengals game, a player was carted off the field on a stretcher. 

Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict was immobilized and taken off the field following a vicious helmet-to-helmet block from Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who then stood over the injured Burfict. The Bengals announced almost immediately that Burfict was out for the game with a head injury. 

Smith-Schuster was penalized for the hit but not ejected. 

ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Burfict “jumped up” off the stretcher once he was taken through the tunnel and was able to walk to the locker room. 

The play came just hours after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken by ambulance to a trauma center with a back injury. Shazier did not move his legs after getting injured while making a stop in the first quarter. Bengals running back Joe Mixon also left the game with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit. He appeared to have been knocked unconcsious. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters