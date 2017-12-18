Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the Hall of Fame former 49ers owner, is interested in buying the Panthers, ESPN’s Jim Trotter reports.

DeBartolo released a statement to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times saying he won’t discuss the Panthers until their season is over.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced Sunday that he would put the team up for sale after the season after he was accused of sexual harassment and racial insensitivity by team employees. The team announced on Monday that Richardson was giving up day-to-day control of the club’s operations.

DeBartolo’s father, Edward Sr., bought the 49ers in 1977 and gave control to Eddie. DeBartolo helped turn the 49ers into one of the NFL’s most dominant franchises. He was eventually forced out after allegedly paying $400,000 to the governor of Louisiana to get a gambling license approved. DeBartolo’s sister, Denise DeBartolo York, gained control of the team in 2000 and she later turned it over to her son, Jed York.

DeBartolo, 71, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Panthers are the first NFL team to hit the market since Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills in 2014. Forbes values the franchise at $2.3 billion.