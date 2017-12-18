Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the franchise, the team announced Monday.

Richardson, who announced Sunday that he will sell the team after this season amid allegations of sexual harassment and racial insensitivity in the workplace, will cede control of the team to Tina Becker.

Becker has been with the club for 19 years and will be promoted from executive director to chief operating officer.

“These have been some of the most difficult days of my 19 years with the Panthers, but I am lifted up by the strong resolve and the commitment our employees have shown to this organization,” Becker said in a statement. “Our team on the field is performing at a very high level, and I believe is bound for the Super Bowl. My immediate focus will be to ensure the corporate side of the organization performs at the same high level, while addressing the real concerns that have been raised in recent days.”

Richardson, who became a billionaire by investing in Hardee’s restaurants, is the Panthers’ founding owner, having purchased an expansion franchise in 1993.