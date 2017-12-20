Cancer Survivor David Quessenberry to Make NFL Debut for Texans on Monday

David Quessenberry is finally going to play in the NFL three years after being diagnosed with lymphoma. 

By Dan Gartland
December 20, 2017

Texans lineman David Quessenberry is getting the best Christmas present in the NFL this year. 

Three years after being diagnosed with lymphoma, Quessenberry will finally make his NFL debut on Monday afternoon against the Steelers. 

The Texans picked Quessenberry in the sixth round of the 2013 draft and he missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. About a month before training camp in 2014, Quessenberry was diagnosed with lymphoma and spent the next three years undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment. He was declared cancer-free last spring and played in preseason games with Houston. 

The Texans cut Quessenberry before the regular season started but signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday. Head coach Bill O’Brien announced to the team on Wednesday that Quessenberry will see the field in Monday’s game. 

“For me, I get to play on Monday Night Football and on Christmas,” Quessenberry told reporters Wednesday. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

