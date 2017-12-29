On Friday, James Harrison released a lengthy statement on Instagram after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots following his release from the Steelers.

He said it will be his only comment.

Here's the statement:

This will be my only comment. A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Harrison has received plenty of criticism from his former Pittsburgh teammates for signing with New England.

"He erased his own legacy here, let's be serious," Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said. "It's crazy. It blows my mind."

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree also blasted Harrison.

Harrison has played just 40 snaps through 14 games on the year. He has one sack this season. Harrison, 39, has played 177 of 192 career games for Pittsburgh over his 14-year career.

The Steelers and Patriots could possibly meet in the AFC Championship Game. Both teams are vying for home-field advantage on Sunday.