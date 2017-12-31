Full 2018 NFL Draft Order

The full order for the 2018 NFL draft has been set. 

By Dan Gartland
December 31, 2017

Those NFL teams not fortunate enough to be in the playoffs can begin looking forward to the draft. The first 20 picks this spring’s draft have been locked up after Sunday’s action. 

The Browns not only locked up the first pick by completing the second 0–16 season in NFL history, they also have the No. 4 pick by virtue of a draft day trade last year with the Texans. The Giants will pick second and the Colts are at No. 3. 

This year’s draft class is regarded as a strong one for quarterback prospects, with UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold at the top of some draft boards. The Browns and Giants should both be looking at drafting a potential franchise quarterback. 

While the draft order is set for non-playoff teams, the final 12 picks will be determined by how far teams advance in the postseason. 

1. Browns

2. Giants

3. Colts

4. Browns (via Texans)

5. Broncos

6. Jets

7. Buccaneers

8. Bears

9. 49ers/Raiders (coin flip)

10. 49ers/Raiders (coin flip)

11. Dolphins

12. Bengals

13. Redskins

14. Packers

15. Cardinals

16. Ravens

17. Chargers

18. Seahawks

19. Cowboys

20. Lions

*21. Titans

*22. Bills

*23. Falcons

*24. Panthers

*25. Bills (via Chiefs)

*26. Jaguars

*27. Saints

*28. Rams

*29. Steelers

*30. Vikings

*31. Eagles

*32. Patriots

