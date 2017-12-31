Here is a complete list of the NFL postseason games.
The NFL regular season has finally come to an end and it is time for the postseason to begin.
The Eagles, Vikings, Patriots and Steelers all went 13-3 this year and will have byes for the opening week of the playoffs before hosting Divisional Round games.
This season there are eight teams in the postseason who did not make it last year, including each of the top five seeds in the NFC. The Bills have made the postseason for the first time since 1999, ending the longest playoff drought in the NFL. The Jaguars and Titans also got in and had not made the postseason since 2007 and 2008 respectively.
Below is a schedule of all the playoff matchups.
AFC Schedule
Wild Card Game 1 - No. 5 Titans (9-7) at No. 4 Chiefs (10-6)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: 4:35 p.m. EST
TV channel: ESPN/ABC
Wild Card Game 2 - No. 6 Bills (9-7) at No. 3 Jaguars (10-6)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 7
Time: 1 p.m. EST
TV channel: CBS
Divisional Round Game 1 - Highest winning seed from AFC Wild Card at No. 2 Steelers (13-3)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14
Time: TBA
TV channel: TBA
Divisional Round Game 2 - Lowest winning seed from AFC Wild Card at No. 1 Patriots (13-3)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday, Jan. 14
Time: TBA
TV channel: TBA
AFC Championship - TBD at TBD
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Time: TBA
TV channel: CBS
NFC Schedule
Wild Card Game 1 - No. 6 Falcons (10-6) at No. 3 Rams (11-5)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
TV channel: NBC
Wild Card Game 2 - No. 5 Panthers (11-5) at No. 4 Saints (11-5)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 7
Time: 4:40 p.m. EST
TV channel: FOX
Divisional Round Game 1 - Highest winning seed from NFC Wild Card at No. 2 Vikings (13-3)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14
Time: TBA
TV channel: TBA
Divisional Round Game 2 - Lowest winning seed from NFC Wild Card at No.1 Eagles (13-3)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14
Time: TBA
TV channel: TBA
NFC Championship - TBD at TBD
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Time: TBA
TV channel: FOX
Super Bowl LII - AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
Time: TBA
TV channel: NBC