The NFL regular season has finally come to an end and it is time for the postseason to begin.

The Eagles, Vikings, Patriots and Steelers all went 13-3 this year and will have byes for the opening week of the playoffs before hosting Divisional Round games.

This season there are eight teams in the postseason who did not make it last year, including each of the top five seeds in the NFC. The Bills have made the postseason for the first time since 1999, ending the longest playoff drought in the NFL. The Jaguars and Titans also got in and had not made the postseason since 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Below is a schedule of all the playoff matchups.

AFC Schedule

Wild Card Game 1 - No. 5 Titans (9-7) at No. 4 Chiefs (10-6)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Wild Card Game 2 - No. 6 Bills (9-7) at No. 3 Jaguars (10-6)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Divisional Round Game 1 - Highest winning seed from AFC Wild Card at No. 2 Steelers (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14

Time: TBA

TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round Game 2 - Lowest winning seed from AFC Wild Card at No. 1 Patriots (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday, Jan. 14

Time: TBA

TV channel: TBA

AFC Championship - TBD at TBD

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: TBA

TV channel: CBS

NFC Schedule

Wild Card Game 1 - No. 6 Falcons (10-6) at No. 3 Rams (11-5)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Wild Card Game 2 - No. 5 Panthers (11-5) at No. 4 Saints (11-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Divisional Round Game 1 - Highest winning seed from NFC Wild Card at No. 2 Vikings (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14

Time: TBA

TV channel: TBA

Divisional Round Game 2 - Lowest winning seed from NFC Wild Card at No.1 Eagles (13-3)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday Jan. 14

Time: TBA

TV channel: TBA

NFC Championship - TBD at TBD

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: TBA

TV channel: FOX

Super Bowl LII - AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: TBA

TV channel: NBC