Watch: Corey Coleman Drop Clinches Winless Season for Browns

Just heartbreaking for Corey Coleman. 

By Dan Gartland
December 31, 2017

It’s only fitting that the Browns’ nightmare of a 2017 season ended like this. 

Cleveland faced a fourth-and-2 in the final minutes of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, with the ball in Pittsburgh territory. DeShone Kizer did his part to keep hope alive by avoiding a suffocating Steelers pass rush and found an open Corey Coleman by the sideline. 

Coleman, though, simply dropped the ball. 

The Steelers were then able to run out the clock and seal Cleveland’s fate as the second team in NFL history to go 0–16. 

But hey, at least the team Twitter account has a good sense of humor about it. 

