Watch: Steelers Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Kickoff 96 Yards to the House

JuJu Smith-Schuster is electric. 

By Dan Gartland
December 31, 2017

The Steelers rested most of their offensive stars in Sunday’s season finale against the Browns, but not JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Not only did the rookie receiver take the field in Pittsburgh, he dominated. By the time Cleveland tied the game at 21 early in the third quarter, Smith-Schuster had already caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. With numbers like that, you might think the Browns would avoid kicking it to him on the ensuing kickoff. Nope. 

That wasn’t just Smith-Schuster’s first kick return touchdown in the NFL, he didn’t have one in college either. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters