The Steelers rested most of their offensive stars in Sunday’s season finale against the Browns, but not JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Not only did the rookie receiver take the field in Pittsburgh, he dominated. By the time Cleveland tied the game at 21 early in the third quarter, Smith-Schuster had already caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. With numbers like that, you might think the Browns would avoid kicking it to him on the ensuing kickoff. Nope.

That wasn’t just Smith-Schuster’s first kick return touchdown in the NFL, he didn’t have one in college either.