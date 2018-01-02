NFL teams now know who plays who in 2018.
Now that the 2017 regular season is over, NFL teams know who they’ll be playing in 2018.
NFL teams play six games against the teams in their division, four games against the teams in a division in their own conference and four against teams from the same division of the opposite conference. The final two games are against teams from the other two divisions in their own conference, based on where they finished in the previous season.
With the 2017 season standings finalized, teams can already begin looking forward to their 2018 slate. A full list of opponents for each team can be found below. (Dates for all games will be determined at a later date.)
AFC East
Bills
Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Bears, Chargers, Lions, Jaguars, Titans
Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Colts, Packers, Ravens, Texans, Vikings
Dolphins
Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Bears, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Titans
Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Bengals, Packers, Vikings
Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Packers, Vikings
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Lions, Bears
Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Texans, Colts, Packers, Vikings
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bears, Lions, Titans, Jaguars, Steelers
AFC North
Bengals
Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins
Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers
Browns
Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Panthers, Falcons, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets
Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans
Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Broncos, Raiders, Buccaneers, Bills
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans
Steelers
Home: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers
Away: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers
AFC South
Colts
Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants
Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Redskins, Eagles
Jaguars
Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Redskins,
Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs
Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dlphins, Cowboys, Giants, Browns
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos
Titans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Eagles, Redskins
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bills, Dolphins, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants
AFC West
Broncos
Home: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Rams, Seahawks
Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers
Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills
Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Bengals, Ravens, Cardinals, 49ers
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks
Raiders
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Rams, Seahawks
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins
NFC East
Cowboys
Home: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions,
Away: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts
Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, Vikings, Texans, Colts
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Jaguars, Titans
Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, 49ers, Texans, Colts
Redskins
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Packers
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals
NFC North
Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Buccaneers
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Giants
Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Patriots, Jets
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins
Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Bills, Dolphins
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Redskins, Patriots, Jets
Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Jets, Patriots
NFC South
Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Steelers, 49ers,
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Bears
Falcons
Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Bengals, Ravens
Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Packers, Browns, Steelers
Panthers
Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Bengals, Ravens
Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Lions, Browns, Steelers
Saints
Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Rams, Eagles, Redskins
Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals
NFC West
49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Browns, Lions, Giants, Raiders
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Buccaneers
Cardinals
Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Redskins, Broncos, Raiders
Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers
Rams
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions, Bears, Saints, Broncos, Raiders
Seahawks
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Lions, Bears, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders