2018 NFL Schedule: Full List of Opponents for All Teams

NFL teams now know who plays who in 2018. 

By Dan Gartland
January 02, 2018

Now that the 2017 regular season is over, NFL teams know who they’ll be playing in 2018. 

NFL teams play six games against the teams in their division, four games against the teams in a division in their own conference and four against teams from the same division of the opposite conference. The final two games are against teams from the other two divisions in their own conference, based on where they finished in the previous season. 

With the 2017 season standings finalized, teams can already begin looking forward to their 2018 slate. A full list of opponents for each team can be found below. (Dates for all games will be determined at a later date.)

AFC East

Bills

Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Bears, Chargers, Lions, Jaguars, Titans

Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Colts, Packers, Ravens, Texans, Vikings

Dolphins

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Bears, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Titans

Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Bengals, Packers, Vikings

Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Packers, Vikings

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Lions, Bears

Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Texans, Colts, Packers, Vikings

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bears, Lions, Titans, Jaguars, Steelers

AFC North

Bengals

Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins

Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers

Browns

Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Panthers, Falcons, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets

Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans

Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Broncos, Raiders, Buccaneers, Bills

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans

Steelers

Home: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers

Away: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers

AFC South

Colts

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Raiders, Redskins, Eagles

Jaguars

Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Redskins,

Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs

Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dlphins, Cowboys, Giants, Browns

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Redskins, Broncos

Titans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Eagles, Redskins

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bills, Dolphins, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants

AFC West

Broncos

Home: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Cardinals, 49ers

Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills

Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Bengals, Ravens, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks

Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins

NFC East

Cowboys

Home: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, 

Away: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts

Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, Vikings, Texans, Colts

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Jaguars, Titans

Giants

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Falcons, Panthers, 49ers, Texans, Colts

Redskins

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Packers

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals

NFC North

Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Buccaneers

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Giants

Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Patriots, Jets 

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins

Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Bills, Dolphins

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Redskins, Patriots, Jets

Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Jets, Patriots

NFC South

Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Steelers, 49ers,

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Bears

Falcons

Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Bengals, Ravens

Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Packers, Browns, Steelers

Panthers

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Bengals, Ravens

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Eagles, Redskins, Lions, Browns, Steelers

Saints

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Rams, Eagles, Redskins

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals

NFC West

49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Browns, Lions, Giants, Raiders

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Buccaneers

Cardinals

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Redskins, Broncos, Raiders

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers

Rams

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions, Bears, Saints, Broncos, Raiders

Seahawks

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Lions, Bears, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders

