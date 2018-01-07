Yannick Ngakoue Accuses Richie Incognito Of Using Racial Slurs During Wild Card Game

 Yannick Ngakoue took to Twitter to accuse Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue took to Twitter to accuse Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during the Jaguars' 10–3 win in the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

"Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs." Ngakoue tweeted. "I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!"

In 2013, Incognito was suspended and later cut for harassing teammate Jonathan Martin. In a voice message to Martin, Incognito used racial slurs and profane language. Martin left the team and later revealed that he struggled with depression and tried to kill himself on multiple occasions after deciding to quit football due to the harassment. Martin went on to spend some time with the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

Incognito just finished his 11th season in the NFL and was selected to his third Pro Bowl team. he has not publicly responded to Ngakoue's tweet. 

