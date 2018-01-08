Bears Name Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Head Coach

Bears name Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach.

By Scooby Axson
January 08, 2018

The Chicago Bears named Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy their new head coach, the team announced.

Nagy was interviewed by the Bears on Sunday, a day after the Chiefs blew an 18-point lead to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game.

The 39-year-old Nagy replaces John Fox, who was fired after three seasons and a 14–34 record.

Nagy has coached under Andy Reid his entire career, starting off as an intern when Reid was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 and has been in charge of the offense for the past two seasons.

In Nagy's first season as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs ranked 20th in total offense, while averaging 24.3 points a game.

This season, they improved to fifth in total offense behind quarterback Alex Smith, who set career highs in yards and touchdowns passes. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing.

