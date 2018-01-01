Bears Coach John Fox Fired

The Bears have fired head coach John Fox after the team's third-straight finish at the bottom of the NFC North, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Bears lost to the Vikings 23–10 in Sunday’s season finale. The move was widely expected following another bad season for the Bears.

Fox went 14–34 overall with the Bears after being hired in January 2015. He had previously spent four years as the Broncos coach, earing four division titles and a Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, the Bears haven't had a winning season since 2012.

Chicago went 5–11 this season and will pick eighth in the upcoming draft. Fox had no winning season in his three seasons with the Bears. He went 3–13 last year while going 6–10 in 2015.

The Bears will have young quarterback Mitch Trubisky to build around who finished his rookie season with the usual growing pains.

