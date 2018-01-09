The Panthers have fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, the team announced Tuesday.

Shula has been with Carolina for the last seven years, spending his first two seasons with the team as the quarterbacks coach before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013. Dorsey has also been with the squad over the last seven seasons, serving as a scout for the first two years of his tenure and quarterbacks coach over the last five.

This season the Panthers were fourth in the league in rushing with 131.4 yards per game and 12th in points with 22.7 per game. However, the team struggled in the passing game, averaging just 192.3 yards, which was the 28th in the league this year.

Over the past five years, Carolina has never been higher than 11th in the league in total offense and 19th in passing yards. During that time, the team made four playoff appearances, won three consecutive division titles and reached a Super Bowl.

In the Panthers' 31-26 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round, Cam Newton passed for 349 yards and two touchdowns while the team ran 107 yards on 26 carries. In the game prior, a 22-10 loss to the Falcons, Newton went 14-for-34 for 180 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions with a chance to win the NFC title on the line. Newton was also sacked six times for 62 yards in those two games.