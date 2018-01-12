A bright young star, a late bloomer, an embattled draft bust (to this point), a retread—little connects Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, and Nick Foles. Except this: Each enters uncharted territory this weekend, getting their first taste of divisional round action. And to notch another first, each will have to beat a signal-caller who has had significantly more playoff success. Four of the nine active quarterbacks with Super Bowl experience will be in action this weekend, on the opposite sideline of the four newcomers.

Among active QBs, those with Super Bowl experience are 35-19 in the postseason when facing QBs who haven't made a Super Bowl. Mariota's foe, Tom Brady, (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS) has the best record, 16-6, in such games, while Bortles' opponent, Ben Roethlisberger, (Sun. 1:05, CBS) is second at 7-3. Matt Ryan won his first playoff game after making Super Bowl LI last week over newbie Jared Goff, and he'll look to add to that against Foles (Sat. 4:35 p.m., NBC).

Making his playoff debut, Keenum faces more historically pessimistic numbers as Drew Brees comes to town (Sun. 4:40, FOX). QBs making their postseason debuts against former Super Bowl participant QBs are just 4-8. That said, Brees has lost such a game—Alex Smith (then with San Francisco) outdueled him in the 2012 divisional round. In total, Brees, Ryan, Roethlisberger, and Brady have won 49 playoff games. Their respective opponents have combined to win two—Mariota and Bortles' victories on wild-card weekend.

It goes without saying that this weekend's results will be determined by much more than which quarterback brings more jewelry to the table. Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville are built around top-five defenses in terms of efficiency, and Mariota likely has many more playoff wins ahead of him. Still, it's a stat to keep in mind. There's a first time for everything. But before that, things usually don't turn out so well.

