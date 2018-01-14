Watch: James Harrison Has No Interest In Watching Steelers vs. Jaguars

James Harrison says he has other things to do instead of watching Steelers vs. Jaguars Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

James Harrison has better things to do then watch the NFL playoffs Sunday.

After the Patriots picked up a 35-14 win over the Titans Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship Game, Harrison was asked if he had a rooting interest in the Steelers-Jaguars game being played Sunday. The Patriots linebacker said he was going to "bump Sunday up to leg day" because he is not "worried about what they doing."

The 15-year veteran, who had spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and was released by Pittsburgh in December, explained that he doesn't watch sports and is actually a "cartoon guy."

Harrison, a two-time All-Pro performer, said he is fan of Seth MacFarlane cartoons Family Guy and American Dad, but he will also dabble in some Looney Tunes if it's on.

The Steelers and Jaguars will face off at 1:05 p.m. EST with a trip to New England for the AFC Championship on the line. Cartoon Network will be showing The Amazing World of Gumball throughout the duration of the game while Boomerang is showing Grizzy and The Lemmings followed by Peanuts and then Looney Tunes, in case you are interested in seeing what will have Harrison's attention at that time.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters