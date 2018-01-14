James Harrison has better things to do then watch the NFL playoffs Sunday.

After the Patriots picked up a 35-14 win over the Titans Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship Game, Harrison was asked if he had a rooting interest in the Steelers-Jaguars game being played Sunday. The Patriots linebacker said he was going to "bump Sunday up to leg day" because he is not "worried about what they doing."

The 15-year veteran, who had spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and was released by Pittsburgh in December, explained that he doesn't watch sports and is actually a "cartoon guy."

Harrison, a two-time All-Pro performer, said he is fan of Seth MacFarlane cartoons Family Guy and American Dad, but he will also dabble in some Looney Tunes if it's on.

James Harrison claims he doesn't know the Steelers are playing tomorrow, then says he'll be watching cartoons and doing leg day during the game pic.twitter.com/NJY3dMq0P7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

The Steelers and Jaguars will face off at 1:05 p.m. EST with a trip to New England for the AFC Championship on the line. Cartoon Network will be showing The Amazing World of Gumball throughout the duration of the game while Boomerang is showing Grizzy and The Lemmings followed by Peanuts and then Looney Tunes, in case you are interested in seeing what will have Harrison's attention at that time.