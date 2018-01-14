Jaguars Running Back Leonard Fournette Returns From Ankle Injury To Open Second Half

Leonard Fournette went to the locker room in the middle of the second quarter with an ankle injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette went to the locker room with a right ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Steelers but returned to the game in Jacksonville's opening possesion of the second half. The team announced that Fournette was questionable to return when he first left the game.

Fournette, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft, rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries before exiting the game. The Jaguars were up 21-7 at the time Fournette left and 28-14 at halftime.

When these teams met previously this season in Week Five, Fournette rushed for a career-high 181 yards and two scores on 28 carries as Jacksonville earned a 30-9 victory on the road.

For the season Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

The winner of this game will visit the Patriots for the AFC Championship next week. Follow along with Steelers vs. Jaguars here.

