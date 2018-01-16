Everson Griffen was so shocked he could barely move.
There are two ways to react when your team pulls off a miracle to win a high-stakes game. Either you run around like a maniac, screaming and pounding your chest, or you find yourself at a loss for words, almost paralyzed by the shock of it all.
Most Vikings players had the former response, but not Everson Griffen. He just shot to his feet and started wandering around like he forgot where he was.
.@stefondiggs's game-winning touchdown for the @Vikings had everyone reacting the same way as @EversonGriffen 😳— Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 16, 2018
Watch more @NFLFilms highlights on #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/y1ulUyNdTB
I will never, ever get tired of seeing reactions to this play. I hope Showtime had a camera on every single inch of the Minnesota sideline.