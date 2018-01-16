The Vikings’ Miracle Touchdown Left Everson Griffen Too Shocked to Move

Everson Griffen was so shocked he could barely move. 

By Dan Gartland
January 16, 2018

There are two ways to react when your team pulls off a miracle to win a high-stakes game. Either you run around like a maniac, screaming and pounding your chest, or you find yourself at a loss for words, almost paralyzed by the shock of it all. 

Most Vikings players had the former response, but not Everson Griffen. He just shot to his feet and started wandering around like he forgot where he was. 

I will never, ever get tired of seeing reactions to this play. I hope Showtime had a camera on every single inch of the Minnesota sideline. 

