Minnesota Vikings fans throughout the country lost their minds when Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Keenum threw his arms up in disbelief. In his post-game interview with ESPN, Diggs said that he still had not processed what happened on that final play.

Some fans were at a loss for words while others could not stop screaming.

Viewer's discretion is advised as some of these videos have language that may not be suitable for work:

Damian Lillard, #Saints fan? This is quite a reaction to the Diggs walkoff. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/F322hFTe83 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 15, 2018

Best reaction ever! You don’t have to be in MN to be a HUGE fan of @Vikings. Our @USArmy son in Hawaii. @runsmiles pic.twitter.com/CQHXIOvJx0 — Julianne Ortman (@JulianneOrtman) January 15, 2018

Only ONE way to celebrate a win like that #StoneColdSZN @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/CsHPePHapj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 15, 2018

Minnesota Vikings fans are the real deal. pic.twitter.com/QqxMJ2NO6Y — Tyler Ziegler (@tylercziegler) January 15, 2018

The Vikings are just one win away from playing in their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XI in 1976. This year's Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium so just imagine how loud it would get if you packed some of the fans from the videos above into one arena.