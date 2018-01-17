Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is being sued by Tyna Karageorge, the mother of Urlacher's 12-year-old son, for portraying Karageorge as a murderer following the 2016 death of her husband, according to Steve Schmadeke of the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Tribune, the lawsuit was filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court and names Urlacher, the Tribune and reporter David Haugh as defendants. The suit claims that Urlacher conspired with his attorneys and the reporter to portray Karageorge as "a bad Mother, unfit and a killer" after the Dec. 29, 2016 death of her husband Ryan Karageorge, according to the Tribune.

The lawsuit says Tyna Karageoerge initially told police Ryan Karageorge died after he took a gun from Tyna's purse following an argument at their home, and shot himself in the head, according to the Tribune.

A spokeswoman from the Cook County medical examiner's office told the Tribune Wednesday that Ryan Karageorge's death was ruled a suicide.

The lawsuit claims Urlacher and his attorneys worked with Haugh to make Tyna Karageorge look like the killer to help Urlacher win custody of their child. Tyna Karageorge told the Tribune she has not had custody of her son since shortly after the death of Ryan Karageorge. According to the Tribune, Karageorge and Urlacher have joint custody.

Urlacher played all 13 of his seasons in the NFL with the Bears. The four-time All-Pro made eight Pro Bowls while in Chicago and is the franchise leader in tackles with 1,353. This year he will make his first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot.