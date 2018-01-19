Phil Basser is the coolest 99-year-old around.

The lifetime Eagles fan, who turns 100 on March 6, is pumped about his team's run to the NFC Championship Game—so much so that he's talking (friendly) trash to 99-year-old Vikings fan Millie Wall, who was featured in Fox's broadcast of the miraculous Vikings-Saints game last weekend.

A video of the 99-year-old talking smack to his Vikings counterpart will air on Fox's NFC Championship pregame show on Sunday. The show is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 6:30.

“Hey, Millie Millie, you’re so silly silly," Basser says. "Don't ever mess with a team from Philly.”

Basser has no qualms with his old age, and is able to make jokes at his own expense.

"I'm so old, the first time I saw the Vikings, they were real Vikings!"

Basser apparently saw that commissioner Roger Goodell gave Wall tickets to the Super Bowl, which will be played at the Vikings' home U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, because he wants tickets too.

"I know the Eagles are underdogs. But hey, commish—if they win, can I get tickets to the Super Bowl, too?"

You'll have to tune in to Fox's pregame show to catch the full story—including whether Basser's request was granted—but something tells us we'll be seeing more of Basser in the near future.