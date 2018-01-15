Millie Wall might have had the best experience ever for somebody attending their first NFL playoff game.

Not only did the 99-year-old Vikings fan get to watch the first ever fourth quarter walk-off touchdown in postseason history, but she was also gifted with two tickets to Super Bowl LII courtesy of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Vikings surprised Wall with a pair of tickets to Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Saints in honor of her upcoming 100th birthday. At the game though, the surprise got even better.

As if getting to see Case Keenum connect with Stefon Diggs on a 61-yard game-winning touchdown as time expired with her granddaughter was not enough, Wall also gets to see Super Bowl LII in the same stadium Feb. 4.

You're never too old to attend your first #Vikings playoff game.



We can't wait for you to help us #BringItHome for your 100th birthday, Millie! pic.twitter.com/fAPO3FOFsg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2018

What a finish. Grandma Millie told @nflcommish she wanted to go to the @SuperBowl - @Vikings just got one step closer and Millie’s got two #SB52 tickets! pic.twitter.com/W9d24KoNix — Natalie Ravitz (@NFLNatalie) January 15, 2018

If the Vikings can find a way to knock off the Eagles in the NFC Championship and become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium, Wall would really be set.

