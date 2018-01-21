There are 13 NFL franchises that have not won a Super Bowl.

The Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans and Vikings have not won a Super Bowl in their history. The Browns, Jaguars, Lions and Texans have never reached the Super Bowl.

Among the nine teams that have played in a Super Bowl, five have appeared multiple times. The Falcons were the last team in the group to appear in a Super Bowl, playing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Atlanta led 28-3 at one point late in the third quarter but went on to blow the biggest lead in Super Bowl history, losing 34-28 in overtime.

The Eagles, Jaguars and Vikings all made their conference championships this season, and at least one of those teams will have a shot to win its first Super Bowl this season.

If the Jaguars make the Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII will be the first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 (Rams def. Titans 23-16) to feature two teams that had never won the Super Bowl before.