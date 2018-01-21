Why Do Jaguars Fans Say 'Duval'?

Jaguars fans commonly chant "Duval" during games as a way to recognize the county that makes up the majority of Jacksonville.

In 2013, the fans voted through Twitter to be referred to as Duval. The fans also use #DTWD, which stands for "Duval 'Til We Die."

According to the team, Blake Bortles thought fans were booing him in 2014 when he was drafted, but they were actually just chanting "Duval."

The Jaguars started playing in 1995 and have made the playoffs seven times in their history and have reached the AFC Championship in three of those appearances.