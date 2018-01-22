San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to receive $79,000 after the New England Patriots playoff wins and advancing to Super Bowl LII, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Sunday, the Patriots won the AFC Championship title with a 24–20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Garoppolo could earn an additional $112,000 if the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Patriots lose, Garoppolo would make $56,000 if the Patriots lose.

In October, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Garoppolo did not take one snap for the Patriots during the 2017 regular season.