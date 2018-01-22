Jimmy Garoppolo Gets $79K Bonus For Patriots Making Super Bowl LII

Jimmy Garoppolo is still getting paid by the Patriots.

By Chris Chavez
January 22, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to receive $79,000 after the New England Patriots playoff wins and advancing to Super Bowl LII, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Sunday, the Patriots won the AFC Championship title with a 24–20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Garoppolo could earn an additional $112,000 if the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Patriots lose, Garoppolo would make $56,000 if the Patriots lose.

In October, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco for a 2018 second-round draft pick. 

Garoppolo did not take one snap for the Patriots during the 2017 regular season.

