Tom Brady Still Has His Deflategate Suspension Letter

The first episode Tom Brady’s new Facebook documentary series debuted Thursday and while it’s mostly just an ad for Brady’s workout products, there’s one interesting revelation toward the beginning.

“I still keep this, my suspension letter that I received,” Brady says as he turns the letter to the camera. “Just a nice way to remember.”

“Thank you,” he adds with a sarcastic grin.

Getty Images

Brady goes on to talk about how the 2016 season was difficult for him because he was banned for the first four games. It’s clear the Super Bowl win meant so much more for Brady because of what he went through before the season.