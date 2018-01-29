The Best of the Patriots’ Super Bowl Media Day Session

The Patriots kicked off the Super Bowl festivities at Media Day sorry, Opening Night, on Monday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

No one gave away any secrets about how they plan to beat the Eagles on Sunday but the hour-long media session was still full of the sort of offbeat fun we’ve come to expect from media day. Here are the best moments from the night.

Tom Brady knows zero about pop culture pic.twitter.com/mAIsLULV6f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

‘This isn’t promised. It’s a blessing to be here’ — Devin McCourty on making the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/GXpJ8nBaiJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Bill Belichick got off the plane wearing a hat that is special to him.



His dad's.



📺: @nflnetwork #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/0Iiun3oxrG — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018

Tom Brady injury update: not healthy enough to thumb-wrestle Willie McGinest pic.twitter.com/joy0FzgQDz — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 30, 2018

Bill Belichick doesn't have much to say to @IAMGUILLERMO pic.twitter.com/UOAHgolWyh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

James Harrison reveals the secret to the Patriots’ success: better food on the plane than the Steelers pic.twitter.com/cccFWuaxWF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 30, 2018

James Harrison on his departure from Pittsburgh: "It hurt." Also repeating what he told @MikeReiss earlier about wanting to play 1-2 more years. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 30, 2018

Matt Patricia is way funnier than Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/Xjyn2NVJgi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 30, 2018

The NFL first rebranded Media Day as Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 in 2016, moving the event to the evening and allowing fans to buy tickets to sit in the stands and listen to the interviews on hand-held radios.

The Eagles will address the media at 10 p.m. ET.