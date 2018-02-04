How Much Money Did Chris Long Donate?

Chris Long has donated all of his game checks from the 2017 regular season toward various educational causes throughout the country. His base salary for 2017 is $1 million.

Long first decided to donate his first six game checks to fund two scholarships in his hometown, Charlottesville, Va., through the Chris Long Foundation. The scholarships will be for two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, who will get a seven-year all expenses paid opportunity at Long's alma mater, St. Anne's-Belfield School.

Long later decided to donate his remaining 10 regular-season game checks to launch the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign, which people to donate to four organizations Long has picked to help create equal education opportunities. The four organizations are within the three community Long has played in during his NFL career (St. Louis, New England, Philadelphia), and the city that raises the most money will get an additional $50,000.

This is Long's 10th year in the NFL after being drafted No. 2 in 2008 by the Rams. After eight years in St. Louis, he went to the Patriots for a season, and then came to the Eagles on a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

Long, 32, even got a shoutout from former president Barack Obama, praising the former Virginia Cavalier for his decision.