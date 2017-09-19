Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has decided to donate his salary from the first six games of the season to fund two scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Virginia through the Chris Long Foundation.

The scholarships will provide two students with a seven-year all expenses paid school program. The scholarships will be at Long's alma mater, St. Anne's-Belfield School. Two members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia will be granted the opportunity to complete their education at one of Virginia's schools.

Long was one of the most vocal sports stars after protests involving white supremacists took place in his hometown of Charlottesville. He has also not been afraid to speak out against President Trump on Twitter.

"Some people are tired of hearing me tweet because they want me to stick to football but I like to use social media like I was a regular guy because I think I am," Long told reporters in August. "I don't tell people to stick to their job when they want to talk politics. And this isn't political. That's the thing. Everybody is trying to turn this political. This isn't a political issue. This is right or wrong. I believe you're on one side or the other. For me, being from Charlottesville, no one wants to see you sit idly by and watch that stuff happen and not say anything. And I wish there was more categorical denial from some very important people in this country who have had the opportunity to strike it down but didn't."